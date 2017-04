Police secure the area after an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

BERLIN Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said on Tuesday that it was necessary to continue to fight "terrorism" in all its forms and he said his country would fight Islamic State resolutely to ensure greater security.

Sellal, speaking during a joint news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel during a visit to Berlin, made the comments when asked about a blast in Istanbul that killed at least ten people earlier on Tuesday.

A Syrian suicide bomber is thought to be responsible for the attack.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)