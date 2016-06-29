ISTANBUL All three suicide bombers in an attack on Istanbul's main airport on Tuesday opened fire before blowing themselves up, according to initial findings, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Yildirim also told reporters at the airport that there were likely to be foreigners among the 36 people killed.

