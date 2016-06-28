Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ISTANBUL Suicide bomb attacks on Tuesday at Istanbul's main Ataturk Airport wounded 60 people, six of them seriously, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Ten people were killed when two suicide bombers opened fire, then blew themselves up at the main international airport in Istanbul, Europe's third-busiest. Officials initially said 20 people were hurt.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.