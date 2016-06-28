ISTANBUL The number of people wounded in Tuesday's attack on Istanbul's main international airport rose to 106, broadcaster NTV said, citing hospital sources.

Three suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance to the main international airport in Istanbul, killing 28 people and wounding dozens more, the provincial governor said earlier.

