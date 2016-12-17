ANKARA A total of 55 people were being treated in hospital after a car bomb attack on a bus in the central Turkish city of Kayseri on Saturday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, an attack the military has said killed 13.

Soylu, who was speaking at a joint news conference with the health minister, said that 12 of the wounded were in intensive care and six were in critical condition. He did not give an update on the death toll.

The military earlier said that 13 soldiers were killed and 48 injured when a car bomb hit a bus transporting off-duty military personnel.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; writing by David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)