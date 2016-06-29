Russia's Lavrov backs renewal of U.N.-led Syria talks
MOSCOW Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
WASHINGTON The head of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan said on Wednesday an attack at Istanbul airport bore the hallmarks of Islamic State's "depravity."
The CIA director also said the United Kingdom's Brexit vote may present the European Union with its biggest challenge.
(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Warren Strobel; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Chris Reese)
MOSCOW Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Iran will issue visas for a U.S. wrestling team to attend the Freestyle World Cup competition, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Sunday, reversing a decision announced Friday to ban visas for the team in retaliation for an executive order by President Donald Trump banning visas for Iranians.
KABUL Parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan struggled to dig out from heavy snow on Sunday, with dozens of people reported killed and some major highways closed.