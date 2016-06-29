WASHINGTON The head of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan said on Wednesday there was still "a ways to go" before significant progress could be claimed against Islamic State's ability to propagate its narrative and incite attacks.

Brennan, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said that most of the militant group's attacks are directed or orchestrated by the group's external operations cell in the Syria-Iraq theatre.

