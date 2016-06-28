Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday the attack on an Istanbul airport was a reminder that the United States "cannot retreat."
"Today's attack in Istanbul only strengthens our resolve to defeat the forces of terrorism and radical jihadism around the world," she said in a statement. "We must deepen our cooperation with our allies and partners in the Middle East and Europe to take on this threat."
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.