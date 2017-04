Flowers are seen placed in front of the Obelisk of Theodosius where Tuesday's suicide bomb attack took place at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Turkish security forces have detained four people in connection with a suicide bombing in Istanbul which killed 10 German tourists, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.

Davutoglu also told a news conference that six of the people wounded in the blast remained in hospital.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)