Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday it was continuing to closely monitor events at the Istanbul airport.
"Secretary Jeh Johnson has been briefed on the situation, and is directing appropriate actions as the facts warrant," the department said in a statement, adding that it was also in contact with its domestic, international and private sector counterparts.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.