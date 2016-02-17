ISTANBUL Turkish President Erdogan has postponed a planned visit to Azerbaijan after a bombing in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday killed as many as 21 people, presidential sources said on Wednesday.

Erdogan, who was due to visit Azerbaijan on Thursday, called Azerbaijani President Ilham Alyev and told him it would not be appropriate to visit now, the sources said.

The health minister said as many as 21 people were feared killed in the bomb attack, which targeted buses carrying military personnel in the administrative heart of the capital during evening rush hour.

