ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the country's fight against terrorists will continue "to the end" after a car bomb ripped through a police bus in central Istanbul, killing 11 people and wounding 36 near the main tourist district.

Speaking to reporters after visiting some of the injured in a hospital near the site of the blast, Erdogan said the attack was "unforgivable".

