DIYARBAKIR, Turkey A bomb detonated by remote control rocked an area near a Turkish police checkpoint near the Syrian border on Friday, wounding two people, security sources told Reuters.

They said the explosives were place under a car and detonated at 0840 GMT near the town of Suruc, some 15 km (9 miles) north of the Syrian town of Kobani, from which Kurdish fighters forced out Islamic State militants after a four-month siege.

The wounded, one a police officer, were being treated in a nearby hospital.

