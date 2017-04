A police officer secures the area after an explosion near the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as the Blue mosque in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that German citizens may have died in an attack in Istanbul on Tuesday that killed at least ten people, and that Germans were almost certainly among the injured.

"By now we have to assume that also Germans have been injured in this terror attack," Steinmeier said at a news conference in Berlin. "We also can't exclude that Germans are among the dead."

A Syrian suicide bomber is thought to be responsible for the attack in the heart of Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet tourist district, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said.

