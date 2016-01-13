Police and security services secure the area around the Obelisk of Theodosius at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Germany's interior minister said on a visit to Istanbul that there were no indications that Germans had been deliberately targeted in Tuesday's suicide bomb attack in the city.

"Based on what we know so far from the investigation, there are no indications that the attack was explicitly targeting Germans," Thomas de Maiziere said at a news conference with his Turkish counterpart.

De Maiziere added that he saw no reason for people to change plans to travel to Turkey following the attack, which killed 10 tourists, including nine Germans.

(Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)