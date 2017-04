Police officers secure the area in front of the German Fountain at Sultanahmet Square, in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The European Union (L-R), Germany and Berlin's flags fly at half mast outside the Berlin state parliament following Tuesday's suicide bombing in Istanbul in Berlin, Germany, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN The number of Germans killed in Tuesday's suicide bombing in Istanbul has risen to ten from nine, a spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

One German citizen was seriously wounded in the blast and had since died, spokeswoman Sawsan Chebli told a news conference in Berlin.

Seven Germans are still recovering from their injuries, five of them in intensive care, she added.

