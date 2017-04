A cat sits near a gate as a delivery man leaves the German high school, which is closed due to what the foreign ministry said was an 'unconfirmed warning', in Istanbul, Turkey March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A woman (L) leaves the German high school, which is closed due to what the foreign ministry said was an 'unconfirmed warning', in Istanbul, Turkey March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A man pushes a bicycle as he walks past by the German high school, which is closed due to what the foreign ministry said was an 'unconfirmed warning', in Istanbul, Turkey March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A police officer stands guard outside the German Consulate, which is closed on indications of a possible imminent attack, in Istanbul, Turkey March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An armoured police vehicle waits in front of the German Consulate, which is closed on indications of a possible imminent attack, in Istanbul, Turkey March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A police officer stands guard in front of the German Consulate, which is closed on indications of a possible imminent attack, in Istanbul, Turkey March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

BERLIN Germany closed its embassy in Ankara, its general consulate in Istanbul and German schools in the two cities after security services received concrete leads of an imminent attack, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday.

"Yesterday evening, our security authorities received several concrete and very serious leads that terror attacks against our German representations in Turkey were being prepared," Steinmeier told reporters in Berlin.

