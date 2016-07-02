Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BERLIN Attacks by Islamist militants pose the biggest security threat for Germany and events like the shooting and bombing in Istanbul this week could happen in Germany, the head of the domestic intelligence agency (BfV) told a Saturday newspaper.
Three suspected Islamic State suicide bombers killed 44 people at Istanbul's main airport on Tuesday, the deadliest in a string of attacks in Turkey this year.
"We can't rule out attacks like those in Istanbul also happening in our country," Hans-Georg Maassen told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
He said military defeats for Islamic State were not demoralising jihadists, and attacks in Europe were becoming ever more important for Islamic State to intimidate people and send the message to followers that "we're still here".
A survey by pollster Emnid for Bild am Sonntag newspaper found that almost two-thirds (62 percent) of Germans expect an attack like those in Istanbul or Brussels to happen at a German airport while 33 percent did not.
More than half (57 percent) of the 502 people polled called for tighter security in front of airport buildings in Germany because of the threat while 39 percent did not want that.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PRETORIA South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.