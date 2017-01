GAZIANTEP, Turkey Hospital sources in the central Turkish city of Kayseri confirmed that people had been killed and wounded after an explosion hit a bus there on Saturday, although they were not able to give any details about the death toll.

Broadcaster NTV said the bus was carrying off-duty soldiers and civilians when it was hit by the blast near a bus stop at the campus of Erciyes University.

(Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu and David Dolan; Editing by Paul Tait)