ANKARA A bomb blast in a working-class neighbourhood of Istanbul injured two people on Monday, the private Dogan news agency said, hours after another device was disarmed in another district next to a five-star hotel in Turkey's biggest city.

It was not clear if the two incidents were related, but Kurdish separatists, Islamists, far-left groups and the extreme right have all carried out bomb attacks in Turkey in the past.

Ambulances went to the scene of the blast in Gaziosmanpasa, a run-down outlying area of Istanbul where far-left groups and Kurdish militants have been active.

Initial reports indicated two people were injured, the agency said.

Earlier, police defused a device close to a five-star hotel and a former Ottoman palace in the Besiktas area of the city.

