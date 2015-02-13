Forensics and police officers work at a blast site at the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey A bomb hidden under a car blew up near a Turkish police checkpoint close to the Syrian border on Friday, wounding three people, security sources said, the latest in a series of bombings to hit Turkey this year.

The sources told Reuters the explosives were detonated at 10:40 a.m. (0840 GMT) by remote control near the town of Suruc, some 15 km (9 miles) north of the Syrian town of Kobani, where Kurdish fighters forced out Islamic State militants after a four-month siege.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though the proximity to Syria suggested that the attack could be related to the conflict there. Suruc's population is predominantly Kurdish, and many there are frustrated that the Turkish government has not done more to help the Kurdish forces fighting Islamic State.

In a separate incident, border guards opened fire on a group of suspected smugglers near the border town of Akcakale, about 100 km (60 miles) from Suruc, security sources said.

One man, a Turkish citizen, was killed, and another Turk was seriously wounded, they said.

Arabic-speaking Akcakale is directly across from Tel Abyad, a Syrian town controlled by Islamic State militants. Both incidents prompted Turkish authorities to step up security.

A photograph from Suruc published by Turkish media showed a charred and badly damaged vehicle with its windows blown out and smoke rising from the bonnet. The wounded, a police officer and two workers, were being treated in hospital.

The retaking of predominantly Kurdish Kobani by Syrian Kurdish YPG forces at the end of last month was a major defeat for Islamic State, which controls a 20,000 sq mile (50,000 sq km) arc of Syria and Iraq.

Various militant groups - Islamist, Kurdish and leftist - have all carried out bomb attacks in Turkey. The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) waged a 30-year war for autonomy in southeastern Turkey but declared a ceasefire in 2013 and is negotiating a settlement to the conflict, which killed 40,000 people.

Last month, a suicide bomber killed herself and a police officer in Sultanahmet, Istanbul's historic centre, a prime tourist destination.

Five days later, homemade explosive devices were found in two Istanbul shopping malls and defused. A week after that, a bomb exploded in central Istanbul and police detonated two others in controlled explosions.

(Writing by Daren Butler and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Kevin Liffey)