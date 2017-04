ANKARA At least five people were killed in an explosion in the Turkish capital Ankara on Sunday, Dogan news agency reported.

A security official earlier told Reuters that an unknown number of people were killed and wounded in the blast near the central Guven Park, close to a major transportation hub.

Broadcaster TRT said the blast was caused by a car exploding near a bus stop. A car bomb in February in central Ankara killed 29 people.

