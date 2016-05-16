Crackdown on bush refineries unsettles Nigeria's oil heartland
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
ISTANBUL A bomb blast in the Istanbul district of Maltepe wounded four people overnight, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.
It said the wounded were hurt by metal pieces from the device which was planted under an overpass on a highway. It was not clear how badly hurt they were or who planted the explosives.
WASHINGTON A watchdog agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it is planning to review how President Donald Trump's immigration executive order to temporarily suspend travel from seven majority-Muslim nations was implemented.
BERLIN The inner circle of U.S. President Donald Trump has little knowledge about the European Union and Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc does business, the German government's transatlantic coordinator said on Thursday.