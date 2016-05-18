People gather at the site of the explosion near the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

ISTANBUL Explosives that detonated in a village in southeastern Turkey last week, killing 16 people, had been intended for use in a suicide bombing in a city, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

A truck carrying more than 15 tonnes of explosives blew up in a village near the city of Diyarbakir last Thursday. Kurdish militants were believed to have been transporting the explosives, security sources have said.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)