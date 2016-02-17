ISTANBUL Initial signs indicate that militants from Turkey's outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were behind the Ankara bombing on Wednesday that killed at least 18 people, a Turkish security source said.

However, separate security sources in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast gave a different account, saying they believed Islamic State militants were behind the bombing.

At least 18 people were killed in the blast, an official for the interior ministry confirmed.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ayla Jean Yackley in ISTANBUL and Seyhmus Cakan in Diyarbakir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)