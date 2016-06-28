ISTANBUL Police believe Islamic State was behind suicide bomb attacks at Istanbul's international airport that killed 28 people on Tuesday, Dogan News Agency said.

Dogan cited police sources as saying: "ISIS is behind the attack" at Ataturk Airport. A Turkish official, however, said it was too early to confirm any links when asked about the Dogan News Agency report.

