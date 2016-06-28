Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ISTANBUL Police believe Islamic State was behind suicide bomb attacks at Istanbul's international airport that killed 28 people on Tuesday, Dogan News Agency said.
Dogan cited police sources as saying: "ISIS is behind the attack" at Ataturk Airport. A Turkish official, however, said it was too early to confirm any links when asked about the Dogan News Agency report.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.