JERUSALEM Israel said on Sunday that a third Israeli had been killed in a suicide bombing in Istanbul on Saturday.

A suicide bomber killed four people in a busy shopping district in the heart of the city, pushing the death toll from four separate suicide attacks in Turkey this year to more than 80.

Two of the Israelis killed held U.S. citizenship as well.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)