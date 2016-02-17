ANKARA The explosion that killed at least five people in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday targeted military service buses as they waited at traffic lights, the Turkish military said in a statement.

The attack happened at height of evening rush hour in the capital, not far from Turkey's parliament, government buildings and military headquarters.

The army did not say how many military personnel were on board the buses.

