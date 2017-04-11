ISTANBUL An explosion that rocked Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir and wounded several people on Tuesday occurred during the repair of a vehicle, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Soylu's comments were broadcast live by CNN Turk. A police source said the explosion appeared to have taken place in a vehicle repair section of a police compound, causing part of the roof to collapse and wounding at least four people. The Dogan news agency said one was in critical condition.

The blast comes ahead of a hotly contested referendum on Sunday on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a constitutional change opposed by many in the country's predominantly Kurdish southeast.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans)