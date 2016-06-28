Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ISTANBUL The "vast majority" of victims in a suicide bomb attack at Istanbul's main airport were Turkish nationals but foreigners were also among the casualties, an official said on Wednesday.
Suicide bombers killed 28 people and wounded another 60 on Tuesday at Ataturk Airport, Europe's third-biggest hub.
The Turkish official was unable to immediately provide further details about the nationalities of the dead and wounded.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.