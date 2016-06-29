Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
OTTAWA President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States stood with the people of Turkey after the suicide bombing at Istanbul's main airport.
Obama, speaking to reporters during a trip to Canada, said he discussed the U.S. commitment to fight Islamic State militants during a call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the day.
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.