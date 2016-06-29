A man looks at a broken glass at Istanbul Ataturk airport a day after the attacks. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

OTTAWA President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States stood with the people of Turkey after the suicide bombing at Istanbul's main airport.

Obama, speaking to reporters during a trip to Canada, said he discussed the U.S. commitment to fight Islamic State militants during a call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the day.

(This version of the story was refiled to correct the spelling of the dateline and the day of week in paragraph one.)

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)