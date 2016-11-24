A firefighter tries to extinguish burning vehicles after an explosion outside the governor's office in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, November 24, 2016. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

ANKARA A bomb attack which killed two people in the southern Turkish city of Adana on Thursday morning was probably carried out by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, Labour Minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu said.

He told broadcaster CNN Turk that 21 people were wounded, five of them seriously, in the attack in the car park of the Adana governor's office.

