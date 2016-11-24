May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
ANKARA A bomb attack which killed two people in the southern Turkish city of Adana on Thursday morning was probably carried out by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, Labour Minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu said.
He told broadcaster CNN Turk that 21 people were wounded, five of them seriously, in the attack in the car park of the Adana governor's office.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.