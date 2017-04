ANKARA Initial findings suggest the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) or an affiliated group was responsible for a car bombing in the Turkish capital Ankara on Sunday that killed 27 people and wounded 75 more, a security official said.

"According to initial findings, it seems that this attack has been carried out either by the PKK or an affiliated organisation," the official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)