ISTANBUL Three people including a police officer were killed in a car bomb attack carried out by Kurdish militants in Turkey's southeastern town of Midyat, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

More than 30 people were wounded in the bombing, Yildirim told reporters. He was speaking after visiting those injured in a similar attack a day earlier in Istanbul, when a police bus was targeted in a car bomb which killed 11 people.

