Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu leaves his office to welcome his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu denounced the suicide bombing that killed five people and wounded 36 in Istanbul on Saturday as "inhumane" and said Turkey would continue its struggle against "centres of terrorism".

"No centre of terrorism will reach its aim with such monstrous attacks," he said in a written statement. "Our struggle will continue with the same resolution and determination until terrorism ends completely."

