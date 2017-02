ISTANBUL An explosion at a police station in a suburb of Turkey's largest city Istanbul on Tuesday was caused by a suicide bomber, Istanbul police chief Huseyin Capkin said.

"First (the attacker) threw a grenade, then blew himself up at the entrance of the police station ... The policeman working at the entrance was killed," Capkin told reporters at the scene.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall, editing by Diana Abdallah)