Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ISTANBUL Two suspects blew themselves up at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on Tuesday, detonating their explosives just before the security check at the international terminal, a Turkish official said.
Police fired shots to try to "neutralise" the suspects, the official said. Around 40 people were wounded in the blast, broadcaster HaberTurk reported.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.