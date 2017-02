Forensic experts (L) and firefighters stand beside a Turkish police bus which was targeted in a bomb attack in a central Istanbul district, Turkey, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK), an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, said on Friday it carried out a suicide bombing in Istanbul on June 7, which killed 11 people.

A car bomb ripped through a police bus in central Istanbul during the morning rush hour on Tuesday near the main tourist district, a major university and the mayor's office. In a statement on its website, TAK said it was a suicide bombing.

(Reporting by Orhan Coksun; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)