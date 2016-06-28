ISTANBUL Planes will be allowed to land at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport until 2110 GMT (2230 London time), and flights have already been stopped from taking off following a deadly blast on Tuesday, an official for Turkish Airlines said.

Two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance to the main international airport in Istanbul on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and wounding many more, Turkish officials and witnesses said.

