ISTANBUL Turkish Airlines suspended its flights until 8 am (6.00 a.m. BST) on Wednesday, the company said in a statement, after suspected Islamic State bombers killed 36 people at Istanbul airport late on Tuesday.

The flag carrier said in another statement any bookings on flights to or from Istanbul Ataturk airport between 28 June and 5 July 2016 would be changed or refunded without any cost, provided the passenger requests this by July 31.

