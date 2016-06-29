Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
ISTANBUL Turkish Airlines suspended its flights until 8 am (6.00 a.m. BST) on Wednesday, the company said in a statement, after suspected Islamic State bombers killed 36 people at Istanbul airport late on Tuesday.
The flag carrier said in another statement any bookings on flights to or from Istanbul Ataturk airport between 28 June and 5 July 2016 would be changed or refunded without any cost, provided the passenger requests this by July 31.
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.