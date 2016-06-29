Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
ISTANBUL Forty-one people were killed and 239 others were wounded in a suicide bomb attack at Istanbul's main international airport on Tuesday, the Istanbul governor's office said in a statement, making it the deadliest attack this year in Turkey.
Ten of those killed in the attack, blamed on Islamic State, were foreign nationals while three people held dual nationality. Among the wounded, 109 were discharged from the hospitals, the governor's office said in its statement on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.