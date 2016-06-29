Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials are monitoring the situation after attacks at Turkey's main Istanbul airport and have been in touch with U.S. and international counterparts, a department spokeswoman said.
The department and its partners "routinely adapt both seen and unseen security measures in order to counter evolving threats," spokeswoman Marsha Catron added.
(Reporting by Diona Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.