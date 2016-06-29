WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials are monitoring the situation after attacks at Turkey's main Istanbul airport and have been in touch with U.S. and international counterparts, a department spokeswoman said.

The department and its partners "routinely adapt both seen and unseen security measures in order to counter evolving threats," spokeswoman Marsha Catron added.

