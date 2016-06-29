OTTAWA U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States has offered all assistance available to its ally Turkey and pledged to work with Ankara to fight terrorism after deadly attacks at an Istanbul airport killed 41 people.

"We're still learning all the facts, but we know this is part of our broader shared fight against terrorist networks," Obama said at a news conference at a North American summit in Ottawa, flanked by the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason, writing by Doina Chiacu, editing by G Crosse)