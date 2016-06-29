ANKARA Twenty-three Turkish citizens and 13 foreign nationals were killed by suicide bombers in an attack at Istanbul's main international airport on Tuesday night, a Turkish presidential official said.

Reuters earlier reported a Ukrainian and an Iranian were among the dead. Around 150 people were wounded in the attack, which has been blamed on Islamic State militants.

Saudi media reported that among those hurt were seven Saudis, who were in good condition.

