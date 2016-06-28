WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama was briefed on Tuesday about explosions at Turkey's main international airport by Lisa Monaco, his homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, the White House said.

At least 10 people were killed and many more wounded when two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on Tuesday, Turkish officials and witnesses said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bill Rigby)