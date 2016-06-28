Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama was briefed on Tuesday about explosions at Turkey's main international airport by Lisa Monaco, his homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, the White House said.
At least 10 people were killed and many more wounded when two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on Tuesday, Turkish officials and witnesses said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bill Rigby)
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.