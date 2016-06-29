U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House during his departure for Canada, in Washington, U.S. June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone on Wednesday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about the suicide bombing at Istanbul's main airport the previous day, the White House said.

Obama expressed his condolences, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters during a briefing.

The White House will offer "any support that the Turks can benefit from as they conduct this investigation and take steps to further strengthen the security situation in their country," Earnest said.

