ISTANBUL Many Turkish riot police officers were seriously wounded in a blast outside a football stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the explosion appeared to have been caused by a car bomb targeting a riot police bus. The blast came two hours after the end of a match between Besiktas and Bursaspor, among two of Turkey's top teams.

(Reporting by Murad Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)