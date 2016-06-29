Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
ISTANBUL Forty-one people are still in intensive care in Turkish hospitals among some 250 people hurt in a suicide bomb attack which killed 41 people at Istanbul's main international airport, Health Minister Recep Akdag said on Wednesday.
Among the people who were wounded were citizens of Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Ukraine and Switzerland, Akdag told reporters in comments broadcast live on Turkish television.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.