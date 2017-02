ISTANBUL Far leftist militants claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a bomb attack on Turkey's Justice Ministry and a shoulder-fired missile strike against the headquarters of the ruling AK Party, according to a statement on a website linked to the group.

The Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) said in the statement it would continue to target Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party because of what it said were government "attacks on freedom of thought".

