ISTANBUL A small bomb exploded near state offices on the Asian side of Istanbul on Wednesday, damaging windows but resulting in no casualties, Turkish media reports said, the latest in a series of blasts before an expected Kurdish rebel ceasefire.

Turkey's justice ministry and the offices of its ruling AK Party were attacked with homemade bombs and a shoulder-fired missile in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, but no one has claimed responsibility.

